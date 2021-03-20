Jefferson Parish schools move hybrid students back to in-person learning

NEW ORLEANS — In Jefferson Parish, those high school students who have been doing hybrid learning will soon make the switch back to in-person learning.

This is in response, to the positivity rates of COVID-19 decreasing across the parish.

Starting Monday, March 29, freshmen and seniors will return to in-person learning five days a week, and beginning on Wednesday, March 31, all sophomores and juniors will return.

Virtual learning will still be an option, but those hybrid students must decide between 100-percent virtual or 100-percent in-person.