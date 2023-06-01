Close up group of graduates holding a hat At the graduation ceremony at the university (Getty)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish School System and Gulf Wind Technology have partnered to create jobs for the next generation.

An investment of $10 million in Gulf Wind Technology from Shell led to the creation of the Shell Gulf Wind Accelerator Program. The program’s objective is to guarantee that all students are prepared for either a career or college upon high school graduation.

“The only way we can meet this collective goal is with the help of partners like Gulf Wind Technology. It’s important we provide students with multiple pathways to high-demand, high-wage careers in Jefferson Parish,” said Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools Dr. James Gray.

High school students will have the opportunity to engage in highly technical activities and engineering projects while generating “a pipeline for comprehensive workforce development across several disciplines.”

“Louisiana’s growth into a world-leading renewable energy center will require an evolution of our state’s industrial energy infrastructure: upstream, midstream, and downstream. It will necessitate the development of cutting-edge logistical and industrial hubs, allowing thousands of highly skilled workers to combine their expertise to develop and maintain transformative products. It will rely upon a sustained effort to educate and train the most skilled workforce in the country and in the world,” said Gulf Wind Technology CEO James Martin.

