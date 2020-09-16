Jefferson Parish schools add 4 days due to hurricanes

METAIRIE – While Jefferson Parish Schools will be returning to the classrooms today, the school board had to account for days lost due to recent storms.

Besides Sally, Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura also caused Jefferson Parish Schools to cancel classes.

Following a vote with 57 percent approval from JP respondents, the school board has added four days previously scheduled off back on the calendar.

JP students will no longer have a fall break on October 12 and 13. They will also be required to attend classes on November 23 and 24 of Thanksgiving week.