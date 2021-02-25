Jefferson Parish schedules closure for Labarre Road

METAIRIE, La. — Starting Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 a.m., there will be a total closure of Labarre Rd. between Metairie Rd. and Manley Ave.

See below for detour directions:

Motorists traveling northbound on Labarre Rd. will detour by turning left onto Airline Dr., right onto Severn Ave., then right on Metairie Rd. to northbound Labarre Rd.

Motorists traveling southbound on Labarre Rd. will detour by turning right onto Metairie Rd., left onto Severn Ave., then left onto Airline Dr. to southbound Labarre Rd.

The closure is necessary to re-surface the roadway at a cost of $180,000. Work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. – weather permitting.

For more information, please contact Eric Williams, Streets Department, at 504-349-5800.