JEFFERSON, La. — The Sauve Road Bridge at the Soniat Canal is now open to motorists in both directions.

This road closure started in February 2021 and was necessary to remove and replace the old bridge over the Soniat Canal, which was a timber pile supported structure built in 1960 and one of the lowest rated bridges with regard to structural integrity in Jefferson Parish.

This project construction was managed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD).