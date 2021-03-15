Jefferson Parish opens COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to landlords

METAIRIE, La. — Two weeks after opening its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to residents lacking sufficient income and resources to pay rent due to COVID-19, Jefferson Parish is making ERAP available for landlords as well.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this much-needed assistance to residents in Jefferson Parish who were impacted financially by COVID-19,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “I encourage all tenants and landlords to visit the website and apply online if you meet the qualifications.“

To date, 1,846 tenants have applied for available assistance. Starting today, March 15, 2021, the program is now open for both tenants and landlords to apply.

CLICK HERE to view eligibility requirements and to apply.