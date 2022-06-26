HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Harvey, Sunday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said at about 4:30, a call came in of gunshots in the 900 block of Manhattan Blvd. near 8th Street.

Upon arrival, a man was found inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, said JPSO. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released once the family is notified.

At this moment there is no suspect or motive in the incident but anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.