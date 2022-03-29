GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials are asking residents to be prepared for severe weather Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, it is not safe for anyone who lives in a mobile home.

Mobile home residents are asked to seek alternative shelter in a sturdy building with friends or family.

Residents are also reminded to prepare homes and neighborhoods for wind and rain by securing outdoor furniture, garbage cans and decor.

JP officials remind residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

Tornados are a possible threat to the area, residents should seek shelter in an interior room on the ground floor.

To receive weather and emergency bulletins from Jefferson Parish, text “JPALERT” or “JPNOTICIAS” to 888-777.