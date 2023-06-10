JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials lifted a boil order Saturday that impacted the entire East Bank.

Officials said the boil order was prompted by a power surge at the East Bank Water Treatment Plant during Thursday night’s storm.

According to Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker, the reverse 911 system was used to target all East Bank homeowners but the alert did not notify everyone the way it should have. JP Alert was sent out Saturday to notify homeowners that the boil order was lifted.

Homeowners and businesses are urged to turn on their faucets and let the water run cold for a few minutes to flush the system.

To sign up for JP Alert, text JPALERT to 888777. To check your status on the JP Alert system or Reverse 911, email jpeoc@jeffparish.net.

