Jefferson Parish offers rental assistance program: Who’s eligible?

JEFFERSON, La. — With financial stress stockpiling due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Parish has launched an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to bring monetary relief for residents lacking sufficient income to pay their rent.

With funds provided by recent federal legislation, ERAP is specifically targeted toward families and individuals who are suffering a temporary financial setback due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Qualification requirements include:

Must live and/or rent in Jefferson Parish

Must be financially impacted by COVID-19

Must not have received any other rental assistance

Must meet certain income restrictions

Must provide documentation of income and past-due rent

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis with lowest income applicants receiving top priority. The assistance will be a grant payable directly to the landlord through an agreement between the landlord and Jefferson Parish.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this much-needed assistance to residents in Jefferson Parish who were impacted financially by COVID-19,” said Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng. “I encourage all those who are struggling to pay rent to visit the website and apply online if you meet the qualifications.“

CLICK HERE to view eligibility requirements and to apply.