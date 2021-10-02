Jefferson Parish libraries announce reopening date and times

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, Jefferson Parish officials announced all Jefferson Parish Library locations are open at normal operating hours with a few exceptions.

Exceptions include the following:

Lafitte (4917 City Park Drive, Lafitte, LA 70067) will reopen Monday, October 4, 2021 with limited hours (Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.) The regular schedule will resume once street lights in the area have been repaired.

Live Oak (125 Acadia Drive, Westwego, LA 70094) will reopen Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with normal operating hours.

Grand Isle (143 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle, LA 70358) will remain closed until further notice.

Computer access and internet connectivity are available at all open locations. For more information about the Jefferson Parish Library System and to keep up as information changes, visit www.JPlibrary.net or contact the library at (504) 838-1100.