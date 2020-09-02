Jefferson Parish Hurricane Relief Drives throughout month of September

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish will be hosting two relief drives for the benefit of those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Jefferson Parish General Services Relief Drive will start on September 2 and run through September 13. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Individuals can donate nonperishable food items and cleaning/toiletry supplies (clothing will not be accepted) at the following locations:

  • West Bank: Odom Building, 5001 West Bank Expwy., Marrero
  • East Bank: Jefferson Parish Surplus Property, 920 David Dr., Metairie

The Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Relief Drive will start on September 8 and run through September 30. Collections times are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following playgrounds:

  • Girard Playground – 5300 Irving St, Metairie, LA 70003
  • Miley Playground – 6716 W Metairie Ave, 70003, LA
  • Lakeshore Playground – 1125 Rosa Ave, Metairie, LA 70005
  • Little Farms Playground – 10301 S Park St, New Orleans, LA 70123
  • Kings Grant Playground – 3805 15th St, Harvey, LA 70058
  • Oakdale Playground – 650 Wall Blvd, Gretna, LA 70056

Items most needed at this time for both relief drives include:

  • Bleach
  • disinfectants
  • gloves
  • scrub brushes
  • sponges
  • trash bags
  • paper towels
  • tooth brushes
  • buckets
  • personal toiletries
  • diapers
  • canned food (pop tops if possible)
  • peanut butter
  • box cereals
  • protein bars/granola bars
  • water
  • sport drinks
  • packaged snacks
  • nutritional/healthy drinks (Ensure/PediaSure)
  • baby wipes
  • feminine products

