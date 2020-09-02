Jefferson Parish Hurricane Relief Drives throughout month of September

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish will be hosting two relief drives for the benefit of those impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The Jefferson Parish General Services Relief Drive will start on September 2 and run through September 13. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.
Individuals can donate nonperishable food items and cleaning/toiletry supplies (clothing will not be accepted) at the following locations:
- West Bank: Odom Building, 5001 West Bank Expwy., Marrero
- East Bank: Jefferson Parish Surplus Property, 920 David Dr., Metairie
The Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Relief Drive will start on September 8 and run through September 30. Collections times are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following playgrounds:
- Girard Playground – 5300 Irving St, Metairie, LA 70003
- Miley Playground – 6716 W Metairie Ave, 70003, LA
- Lakeshore Playground – 1125 Rosa Ave, Metairie, LA 70005
- Little Farms Playground – 10301 S Park St, New Orleans, LA 70123
- Kings Grant Playground – 3805 15th St, Harvey, LA 70058
- Oakdale Playground – 650 Wall Blvd, Gretna, LA 70056
Items most needed at this time for both relief drives include:
- Bleach
- disinfectants
- gloves
- scrub brushes
- sponges
- trash bags
- paper towels
- tooth brushes
- buckets
- personal toiletries
- diapers
- canned food (pop tops if possible)
- peanut butter
- box cereals
- protein bars/granola bars
- water
- sport drinks
- packaged snacks
- nutritional/healthy drinks (Ensure/PediaSure)
- baby wipes
- feminine products