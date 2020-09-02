Jefferson Parish Hurricane Relief Drives throughout month of September

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish will be hosting two relief drives for the benefit of those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Jefferson Parish General Services Relief Drive will start on September 2 and run through September 13. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Individuals can donate nonperishable food items and cleaning/toiletry supplies (clothing will not be accepted) at the following locations:

West Bank: Odom Building, 5001 West Bank Expwy., Marrero

East Bank: Jefferson Parish Surplus Property, 920 David Dr., Metairie

The Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Relief Drive will start on September 8 and run through September 30. Collections times are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following playgrounds:

Girard Playground – 5300 Irving St, Metairie, LA 70003

Miley Playground – 6716 W Metairie Ave, 70003, LA

Lakeshore Playground – 1125 Rosa Ave, Metairie, LA 70005

Little Farms Playground – 10301 S Park St, New Orleans, LA 70123

Kings Grant Playground – 3805 15th St, Harvey, LA 70058

Oakdale Playground – 650 Wall Blvd, Gretna, LA 70056

Items most needed at this time for both relief drives include:

Bleach

disinfectants

gloves

scrub brushes

sponges

trash bags

paper towels

tooth brushes

buckets

personal toiletries

diapers

canned food (pop tops if possible)

peanut butter

box cereals

protein bars/granola bars

water

sport drinks

packaged snacks

nutritional/healthy drinks (Ensure/PediaSure)

baby wipes

feminine products