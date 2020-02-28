Jefferson Parish hopes to sell EJGH to LCMC for $90 million

HARAHAN, LA — Thursday evening, the Jefferson Parish Council agreed to sell East Jefferson General Hospital to LCMC for $90 million as well as additional money based on hospital performance.

The council says that the sale would allow it to retire all of the hospital’s current bonds, pay off debts, and fully fund the employee pension funds. The parish also feels the sale will protect the jobs of the nearly 3,000 people who work at EJGH.

LCMC already operates Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

The council voted unanimously for the move, but voters on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish must also approve the deal. The current target date to have the issue on the ballot is May 9.

“LCMC Health is excited to add East Jefferson General Hospital’s team to our family of hospitals,” LCMC CEO Greg Feirn said in a written statement announcing the sale. “We shaer a long tradition of delivering high-quality healthcare with a focus on clinical excellence, education, technology and research. We are confident that together, we can sustain and expand our community’s access to extraordinary medical care.”