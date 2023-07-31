METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The wallets of some Jefferson Parish homeowners are getting some help, according to a new progress report.

The report shows that the parish has saved homeowners millions in flood insurance.

The Jefferson Parish Department of Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation balances various coastal restoration and protection projects.

Earlier this summer, crews broke ground on two new drainage pump stations that will improve flood control in Metairie.

As a result of these projects, the parish has exceeded minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program’s rating system, resulting in in $11 million in flood insurance savings.

Savings will likely continue because Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker says each year the parish identifies hazardous areas that could be mitigated.

“So, every year, that list is updated, and over the years, since 2020, that has now led to $11 million in flood insurance policy discounts for residents in unincorporated Jefferson Parish, which is good news where we need some good news right now,” said Walker.

The announcement comes as Louisiana elected officials continue to find ways to encourage more insurance companies to write policies in the state.

