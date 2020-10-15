Jefferson Parish deputies trying to solve mystery death in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find anyone who can tell them what happened to Jenna Quesnel who arrived in the New Orleans area from Calcasieu Parish in the days following Hurricane Laura. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on October 6, Quesnel’s body was found inside of an empty warehouse in the 3100 block of West Napoleon Avenue. They say the woman had been dead for several days and the body was in a state of decomposition.

Deputies say Quesnel was last seen in Laplace on September 2 and in Metairie the following day. On September 6, she was reported missing in Calcasieu Parish. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a gray tank top, striped shorts, and a red face covering. They also released a photo of Quesnel that shows her wearing those items of clothing while shopping.

According to the JPSO, Quesnel’s death has not yet been ruled a homicide, but evidence at the scene suggests foul play may have been involved.

If you can help Jefferson Parish Deputies, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

