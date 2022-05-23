WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the Jefferson Parish Department of Emergency Management, along with other Jefferson Parish departments and partner agencies conducted a full-scale public-assisted evacuation exercise.

The evacuation exercise was held at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego.



The purpose of this exercise was to test each agency’s plans to evacuate the citizens of Jefferson Parish ahead of a disaster.

Approximately 50 volunteers participated in the exercise as citizens who would be evacuated.

Participating agencies will process the general population, special needs citizens, and pets needing public assistance to evacuate the area.