Jefferson Chamber to host ‘Liberty at the Lake Drive-In Fireworks Show’

METAIRIE, LA – Celebrate Independence Day with live music by Bag of Donuts and drive-in fireworks at the lake!

After many months indoors, the exciting, social-distancing-friendly Liberty at the Lake will bring our community together for live music, food, drinks, and fireworks over Lake Pontchartrain.

Liberty at the Lake, presented by Zito Companies, will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Bucktown Marina in Metairie.

The tailgate party, featuring live music by the Bag of Donuts, food and bar trucks will be from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

Registration is drive-in movie theater style with parking spots available for $25 (includes vehicle and driver) + $15/passenger. In addition to the local food and bar trucks onsite with refreshments for purchase, outside food and drink will be allowed.

For more information, to register, or to sponsor the event, please contact Alicia Frazier or visit www.jeffersonchamber.org.

All proceeds from Liberty at the Lake will assist the Jefferson Chamber in supporting the many initiatives that it sponsors in the community, including economic, business and leadership development and education-related programs.

Revenue from this event also enhances the Chamber’s capabilities to promote and support a pro-business legislative agenda.