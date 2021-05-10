Jefferson Chamber to host 23rd Annual Crawfish Boil

METAIRIE, La. — Join the Jefferson Chamber and the Greater New Orleans business community on Friday, May 21 for food, music and opportunities to establish new business connections.

The event is held from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. under the covered outdoor facility at the Chamber’s office building at 3421 N. Causeway Blvd. in Metairie, near W. Esplanade Ave.

Tickets can be purchased at www.jeffersonchamber.org or by calling (504) 835-3880.

Chamber Member tickets are $50, Prospective Member tickets are $60, and Young Professionals tickets are $35. To be considered a young professional, the attendee must be ages 21 to 39.

The Chamber encourages attendees to wear their company logo to the event to maximize networking potential.