Jeff Kreis Jazz Trio at the newly opened Kilroy’s Bar, inside the Higgins Hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Kilroy’s Bar at the Higgins has officially reopened and is welcoming locals and visitors alike to the comfortable lobby lounge of the Higgins Hotel.

Located across from The National WWII Museum, hours are weekdays 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and weekends from noon to 11:00 p.m.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 27, come in to enjoy the Jazz Music of Jeff Kreis Trio, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Now open! Kilroy’s Bar at the Higgins Hotel

Entry is free but reservations are required for social distancing reasons.

Kilroy’s gives a playful homage to “Kilroy” the mysterious serviceman of WWII, and serves delightful southern cocktails.

Happy Hour is currently from 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily and includes $5 well drinks, Higgins wines, and beers!

And if Kilroy’sisn’t really your style, you can always head up to the Roof at Rosie’s!

Reduced price parking is available at the adjacent WWII Museum Garage – just $10 for up to three hours. Plenty of street parking is available nearby as well in the Arts District.