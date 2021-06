NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the first time in more than a decade, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back.

The event, which returned on Friday, is open until 11 p.m. on Saturday before hosting its third and final day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For fans of the festival, the event marks a turning point in the pandemic and brings back a sense of normalcy in Jefferson Parish.

