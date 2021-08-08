Breaking News: Jazz Fest canceled – again!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the second year in a row, the New Orleans Jazz Fest has been canceled due to COVID-19. The event sent out a release at 2 p.m. on Sunday announcing the cancelation after weeks of surging coronavirus cases has put Louisiana on the nation’s radar as one of the worst state’s affected by the fourth surge.

The statement reads:

As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the

region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021

edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take

place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. We now look forward to next spring,

when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are

April 29 – May 8, 2022.

Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets

from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover

process. All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by

public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.

Jazz & Heritage Festival