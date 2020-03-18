Jazz Fest 2020 postponed

NEW ORLEANS – MAY 01: Pearl Jam’s Jazz Fest Performance Broadcast “LIVE” to Miltary in Iraq. Quint Davis – CEO of Festival Productions Inc.?New Orleans and the producer and director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (right) introduces The 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team consisting of Louisiana National Guard based in Lafayette, LA. […]

NEW ORLEANS – The 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed.

Jazz Fest follows in the footsteps of French Quarter Fest, Buku, Cochella, and several other high-profile national and international music festivals that have postponed their dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released late Tuesday, Jazz Fest officials said they were acting in accordance with city ordinances, which, along with state regulations, prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

The new dates for Jazz Fest 2020 have not yet been announced, but officials say it will take place in the fall.