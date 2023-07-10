NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that Jackson Square will re-open on Tuesday, July 11, after the completion of a tree assessment by the Department of Parks and Parkways.

The City ordered the assessment after the collapse of an oak tree in the park on Friday, July 7, that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy.

City of New Orleans Director of Communications Gregory Joseph said Parks and Parkways cleaned up the debris from the fallen tree and cut the tree down to its stump. There are plans to replace the live oak this fall.

Joseph also said that arborists assessed all the remaining trees in Jackson Square, and that the park will “fully reopen.”

