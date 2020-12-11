Bomb threat closes down section of French Quarter as NOPD works nearby standoff

NEW ORLEANS – A section of the French Quarter is cordoned off this morning as the NOPD responds to a bomb threat just blocks away from a standoff.
Decatur Street is closed from Wilkerson to Dumaine, an area along one side of Jackson Square that includes the popular tourist spot Cafe Du Monde.
The standoff occurred after a suspect barricaded himself inside a building in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, according to the NOPD. Police are asking everyone to avoid the French Quarter area.
