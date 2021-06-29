Jackson Named Preseason PFF All-America

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University sophomore specialist Jha’Quan Jackson was selected preseason All-America Honorable Mention by Pro Football Focus this week.

Jackson was the lone representative for the Green Wave on the preseason All-America squad.

The Luling, La., native’s award added to an impressive list of accolades which also includes being selected to the preseason All-American Athletic Conference teams by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Jackson received the honor after he finished the 2020 season with 788 all-purpose yards. He also led the team in touchdown receptions (eight), tied for the lead in receptions (31) and was second on the squad in receiving yards (425).

The Green Wave will kickoff the 2021 regular season against Oklahoma on Sept. 4 in Yulman Stadium. The game time is set for 11 a.m. and will be aired on ABC.

WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.