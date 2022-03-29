ARABI, La. (WGNO) — On March 29, 2022, the St.Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Ivanka Trump visited Arabi.

In the post, the Sheriff’s office said Ivanka, former senior advisor and daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, visited St. Bernard Parish to tour the areas of the devastation caused by the tornado that happened on March 22.

Ivanka and her security team were escorted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

SBPSO stated that meals and supplies were handed out to residents.

Right Direction Church also posted about Ivanka Trump volunteering on Facebook.