It’s time for the sandbags of these times

St. Tammany Parish prepares for a storm

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La – When storms come out of the tropics, the sand comes out in St. Tammany Parish.

Then parish people like Nancy Tedesco come out to a do-it-yourself mountain of six self serve sand piles for making sandbags.

From Slidell to Covington.

With Mandeville, Pearl River and Lacombe also on the list.

The sand service in St. Tammany is open from sunrise from to sunset.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says you’re welcome to take home up to fifteen sand-filled sandbags to protect you and your family.

The sand and the bags are free. If the shovel they provide is being used when you show up, you may want to bring your own, shovel.

Definitely your own muscle power.

And enough time to fill up your need from the sands of these times.

Here are the six locations:

St. Tammany Parish Government- Buildin

21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Road, Slidell


The Old Levee District Site

61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090), Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090, Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

