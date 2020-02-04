It’s no ‘Mickey Mouse’ Collection

COVINGTON, La - From a North Shore neighborhood.
And the comfort of a Covington home.
Mark Markiewicz is hooked.
He just can't stop collecting Mickey Mouse.
Anything.
Everything.
Even his pet parrot is named Mickey Mouse.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with Mark and his Mickeys.
Mark is a retired cop who moved his life and his Mickeys to Louisiana.
From consignment shops to flea markets, Mark now patrols a new beat.
He's always searching for suspects to take back to his Mouse House.
That's where he holds the key.
That's actually a key to the spare bedroom that's now his showroom.
With an accumulation close to 25,000, Mark may have more Mickeys than anybody, anywhere.