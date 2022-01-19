It’s light. It’s fluffy. It’s a little crunchy. Just like a king cake

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At the keyboard, he hopes he’s got a hit in his hands.
It’s a sweet song.
A little light.
A little fluffy.
And kind of crunchy.
Just like a New Orleans King Cake.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s what the song is.
It’s the King Cake Song.
It’s a culinary creation from songwriter Tommy Tortorich.
Bill Wood asks Tommy Tortorich, “was composing the King Cake Song a piece of cake?
Tommy says, “oh, not even close, something I started a long time ago.”
In the recording studio, Tommy stood on the sidelines.
Like a coach.
His team made the music of the man who grew up in New Orleans and worked as a general contractor in the French Quarter.
Now, he’s the Beethoven of King Cakes.
He’s the Bob Dylan of desserts.
Bill Wood says, “you’re making a name for yourself, so where does the King Cake Song sit, other than on a plate?
Tommy Tortorich says, “I hope it goes on to be a perpetual thing and becomes an annual song people sing every king cake season, forever.”
You listen to the song anyplace you find your favorite tunes.