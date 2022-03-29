METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — “It’s hard to watch, it’s terrible. It makes you so angry,”

23-year-old Tyler Wehrlin is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident nearly killed him.

“This is a strong, young 23-year-old boy and now he can’t even lift up his head barely and open his eyes,” said Rachel McMahan, Wehrlin’s mom.

Wehrlin’s parents say their son finished a date at Rock-n-Sake sushi restaurant last Thursday night in Old Metarie around 9 o’clock.

They say their son was crossing Metairie Road to get back to his car when he was struck and left for dead.

“He kind of flung him up in the air, and then the force of the car pushed him into a telephone pole and that’s where he got his head trauma,” said James Wehrlin, Wehrlin’s dad.

Wehrlin was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Nearly a week later, he remains in critical condition in the ICU at University Medical Center with severe brain injuries.

“You see your kid with tubes hanging out of his mouth, it’s heart breaking,” said Wehrlin.

“When I saw him like that, I just wanted to fall to the ground and I had no strength in me. It was the worst thing you could ever see, and watching him struggle on a daily basis is so hard,” said McMahan.

Police have not released video of the incident, but Wehrlin’s parents provided us with a picture of a white sedan that witnesses say hit Wehrlin.

Still, no arrests have been made, and Wehrlin’s family is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

“Own up to it, I mean, if it was his kid, his family member, he would want that person to do the same thing,” said Wehrlin.

Wehrlins parents say it could take a year for their son to recover, but add that they’re overwhelmed by the support they’ve received from the community. They say Rock-and-Sake is organizing a benefit for their son and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with hospital costs.

If you would like to donate to Tyler’s recovery, go to https://bit.ly/3NzMzUk