It’s Friday Fish Fry as big as all New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – It takes a whole lot of work.

That’s the job for Chef Nicole Mills At Peche Seafood Grill.

That’s where she’s serving a whole lot of whole fish.

That’s on the menu.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it part of a New Orleans Citywide Friday Fish Fry.

You can find out what and who’s cooking by clicking right here.

And when you eat fish on Fridays during Lent at these places, $1-dollar from every meal goes to help hospitality workers in New Orleans.

That means these folks who serve us, well, we’re now serving them.

It can mean being able to pay the rent.

It can mean being able to buy groceries.

It means the world.

So enjoy.

It’s love.

Served up New Orleans style.