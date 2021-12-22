It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.

And at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church in New Orleans, it’s beginning to look like Christmas, too where it has for almost a century and a half.



Where Jay Hogewood prepares to preach.

Not only on Facebook, but this season to a congregation of real faces and the book is the Bible.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s the first Christmas Eve, in person, since the pandemic put holiday services on hold for the first time in history.



Jay Hogewood is the pastor who has his Ph.D.

But no education could prepare a Methodist minister for COVID-19.

No seminary teaches a preacher what life’s like after a Hurricane.

So it makes sense no night will be as silent as this night before Christmas…

Bill Wood asks Jay Hogewood, “how important will your words be this Christmas?”

Jay Hogewood says, “good news of great joy, I believe with all my heart that this year, the sensation of God’s love.”

As the great hymn says, “O Come All Ye Faithful”.

And this Christmas Eve “all ye faithful” can finally, come on in.

You can find out more about Christmas Eve at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church when you click right here.

