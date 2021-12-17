It’s beginning to look a lot like NOLA ChristmasFest

Santa is waiting for you at New Orleans Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You can celebrate Christmas in New Orleans.

And you know there’s no other place on earth to spend the holidays.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your ticket.

Your ticket to NOLA ChristmasFest, actually which you can get by clicking right here.

NOLA ChristmasFest has fun for kids of all ages.

What kind of fun?

Well, how about Big Blast Blizzard?

And Candy Cane Climb?

There’s the Chalet Cafe and Gingerbread Village.

The Peppermint Path and Yuletide Market.

And of course, Santa’s Sleigh where you’ll get to meet and get a picture with the star of the show.

That’s you.

With Santa along for the ride.