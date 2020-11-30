It’s beginning to look a lot like … a Christmas tree

NEW ORLEANS – It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

It’s happening in the lobby at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s a tradition to be celebrated.

And a celebration that’s different this year.

Different because the crowd that usually gathers in the lobby to countdown the lighting of the tree, that crowd won’t be around this year.

The pandemic, you know.

But the staff will social distance and gather around.

That’s the plan from General Manager Ralph Mahana.

That’s why Ralph brought in a beauty of a tree this year.

It’s twenty feet tall.

That’s two stories as the tree stretches up through the lobby.

This is the tree of traditions.

And the tradition for the Windsor Court Christmas tree is there’s no need for the traditional star at the top of the tree.

That’s because there’s a chandelier already waiting up there.

At the top.

As always.

Somethings, never change.

A good thing when we really do need a little Christmas.