NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The new class of New Orleans Police Department recruits began training on Monday, July 24.

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with other city leaders, welcomed Recruit Class 199.

“Know that it is an honor and a privilege to protect and serve. Thank you for joining us in our mission. You are embarking on an exciting journey that while at times may be challenging, but worth it,” said Woodfork.

The new class comes at a crucial time for the department’s staffing.

“I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement. I’m from New York City. I know that everything in life is in timing. I visited New Orleans. I fell in love with the city. I decided that I want to be part of that team that’s going to keep New Orleans safe and protect the citizens,” said recruit Roberto Alfonso.

According to Data Analyst Jeff Asher, there are only 891 commissioned officers on the force. That number is nine fewer than a week ago and nearly 300 fewer than in 2019.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories