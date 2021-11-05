It’s about time, this time of year, for the Louisiana man who always turns back time

Like clockwork, John Ehrhardt has a job to do

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – When he clocks in for work, it’s about time.

It’s always about time for this guy.

He’s John Ehrhardt.

John’s job is repairing, restoring, and this time of year re-setting clocks around New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s the season for a guy like John Ehrhardt.

It’s time to turn back time.

To return to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time.

It means we get an extra hour on Sunday.

But in a matter of months, it’s taken right back by the clock.

And on the clocks at Southshore Clocks, the shop where John Ehrhardt has to take time into his own hands again.