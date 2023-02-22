At Desire Oyster Bar at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Watching a couple of world-class New Orleans oyster chuckers like Gus Marshall and Kentrell Simms, you know this really is a spectator sport.

On Bourbon Street.

At Desire Oyster Bar which is on the first floor of The Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at the oyster bar watching the action.

Gus has been going at it for close to half a century of first-class shucking.

Not just shucking.

Shucking and winning.

He’s a three-time New Orleans Oyster Shucking Champion.

Kentrell is the crown prince.

He clocks in, to the only job he’s ever had.

It’s life on the Louisiana half shell with New Orleans royalty.