It’s 20 below zero at this Girl Scout’s job, but she warms up the world with her plan for peace of mind

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – In the heat of the summer, one girl’s Louisiana job just got a frost and freeze warning.
Noelle Ford gets paid to pack up and ship out ice cream.
Blue Bell.
By the half gallon.
She works in a warehouse where it’s twenty below zero.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says Noelle Ford is a trooper.
Something she likely learned in her Girl Scout troop.
At sixteen, Noelle’s been a cookie-selling, cam–loving Scout since she was in kindergarten.
And now, Noelle gets the Gold Award.
It’s the highest honor for a Girl Scout.
She gets the Gold because of a program she created to help her high school friends handle stress and anxiety.