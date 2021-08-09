Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

It’s 20 below zero at this Girl Scout’s job, but she warms up the world with her plan for peace of mind

Noelle Ford gets Girl Scout Gold

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – In the heat of the summer, one girl’s Louisiana job just got a frost and freeze warning.

Noelle Ford gets paid to pack up and ship out ice cream.

Blue Bell.

By the half gallon.

She works in a warehouse where it’s twenty below zero.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Noelle Ford is a trooper.

Something she likely learned in her Girl Scout troop.

At sixteen, Noelle’s been a cookie-selling, cam–loving Scout since she was in kindergarten.

And now, Noelle gets the Gold Award.

It’s the highest honor for a Girl Scout.

She gets the Gold because of a program she created to help her high school friends handle stress and anxiety.

