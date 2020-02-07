Italian winemaker teams up with Gianna for a special wine lunch

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Chefs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and Rebecca Wilcomb of Gianna will host a winemaker lunch featuring Alois wines.

The lunch will be at noon on Friday, February 21. Winemaker Massimo Alois brings his Italian wines from Campania found in the Southern region of the boot-shape peninsula of Italy to Louisiana, the boot-shaped home of New Orleans.

Chef Rebecca will craft a special ‘Feed Me’ menu for the lunch held on the Friday before Mardi Gras, the traditional “Mardi Gras lunching” day.

“We are honored to have Massimo join us here at Gianna,” said Wilcomb. “When we were developing Gianna, our team visited with Massimo in Italy during a research trip when he created a beautiful lunch for us. He called it ‘the South meets the South,’ and we are excited to return the generous favor by presenting our New Orleans version.” The Alois winery is known for its straightforward wines. Similar to Gianna’s mission of preserving the integrity of the ingredients we use, Alois is loyal to preserving the identity of the fruit creating fresh wines that are pleasing to the palate.

The four-course “Feed Me” lunch is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information, or to make reservations please call (504) 399-0816.