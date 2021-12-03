It used to be a taxi, now it’s a Menorah on wheels

Rabbi hits the road with Hanukkah to go

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a congregation of candles.

Broadcasting a bright light into every dark corner.

It’s the Menorah.

And it’s one of the world’s oldest symbols.

It’s a symbol of the Jewish faith.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers a New Orleans Rabbi who’s got all the right moves.

He’s on the road with a mobile Menorah.

The Rabbi is Mendel Rivkin.

His mobile Menorah is part of a mobile Menorah movement.

A parade.

A caravan of candelabras around town.

A way to shine the light.

And this story is shining the light on Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire.

They got an Emmy nomination for The Mobile Menorah.

The Emmys will be awarded on Saturday, December 11.