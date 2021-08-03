It looks like an Olympic sport for Spiderman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There’s a new sport at the Olympics.

It’s something you see on the sides of mountains and hills.

And now indoors.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the play by play.

It looks like a sport for Spiderman.

It’s a rocky road to travel.

As rocky as the rocks you have to climb.

It’s rock climbing.

At the Olympics, it’s called Sport Climbing.

It got started as a thing at gyms about ten years ago.

Climbing inside was a way to practice for climbing outside.

On real rocks.

Now, it’s for real.

And at the Olympics.

If you want to climb with them here in New Orleans, the fun is at New Orleans Boulder Lounge.