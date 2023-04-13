TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — After making national headlines for its ever-increasing sea levels that forced an entire community to relocate, the community of Isle de Jean Charles will soon be featured on Good Morning America.

On Monday (April 17), ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee will be in Louisiana for GMA’s Earth Week coverage as she looks at climate change and how it’s affecting rivers across America.

You may remember our WGNO exclusive that brought you an inside look at the Jean Charles Choctaw Indians whose families have lived on the island for nearly 200 years.

“It gives me a great sense of belonging because we’ve been over here for so many generations, it’s where I belong,” said Chris Brunet, a tribe member and lifelong resident of Isle de Jean Charles.

Over the decades, issues including climate change, hurricanes, and rising sea levels battered the island. At one time, the island consisted of 22,000 acres but has since dwindled down to less than 350 acres.

In an effort to keep residents safe, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted nearly $50 million for residents to move inland, closer to Houma. This is the first time the U.S. has relocated residents for climate-related issues, calling them “climate refugees.”

In August, many lifelong residents, although apprehensive, welcomed a bittersweet new beginning when they moved into the new homes.

“Today is not so much a celebration, but today it is something new,” Brunet later told WGNO after relocating.

Catch Good Morning America on WGNO Monday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

