A sign of the old times

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – What comes to light is whatever Nate Sheaffer has his hands on.

At his sign shop, there’s no light like neon.

Not for Nate as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood figures.

Nate calls his creative corner of New Orleans, Big Sexy Neon.

Nate’s been busy lately repairing and restoring the neon sign from McKenzie’s Pastry Shoppe.

From the mid-1930s until the last McKenzie’s closed in 2000, no bakery in New Orleans served cream puffs, eclairs, and chocolate turtles better than McKenzie’s.

And the king cakes, too.

Almost next door to Nate and his Big Sexy Neon, Brent Rosen runs the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

And right here, the McKenzie’s sign will settle in and into a family of full-flavored classics.

A forever home.

The bakery may be gone, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s the light from the sign of the times.