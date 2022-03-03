In a New Orleans backyard, it's taller than the house

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On a chilly day, in a New Orleans backyard, Jack Sweeney’s got a garden.

With a miracle in Mid-City that just popped up between the peppers and tomatoes.

It’s his okra plant.

It’s a super-sized, super-structure.

A tall-tower of inspiration and all-natural fertilizer.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees that it’s taller than Jack’s house.

It’s fifteen feet tall.

It’s a skyscraper of a stalk.

So tall, Jack had to tie twine to the top to bend it down so he could pick the okra pods from the top.

Bill Wood says, “it’s as if you’re deep-sea fishing for okra.”

Jack Sweeney says, “yea a little bit.”

When he’s not in the garden, Jack is at the office.

He’s a 24-year-old environmentalist at a New Orleans non-profit. He’s got a degree in political science and French and he figures he’s about to add a new line to his resume.

Bill Wood asks, “you believe the world’s tallest stalk of okra?

Jack says, “I do, I do.”

“This is Big Okra, you know, he’s the boss, he’s Big Okra,” Jack says.

Big Okra is a high rise of hope.

And a survivor of a hurricane and a cold winter.

It tells a tale.

It’s the story that once upon a time, there was Jack and the Okra Stalk.



