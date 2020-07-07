IRS releases latest state-by-state Economic Impact Statement figures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The IRS’s latest state-by-state Economic Income Payment figures show that the IRS issued 2.3 million payments with a total value of $3.8 billion in Louisiana.

Nationwide, the IRS issued 159 million payments worth more than $266 billion, according to IRS spokesperson Devine Michael.

“Recipients of the payments include people who do not typically file a tax return,” Michael wrote. “Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.”

The following chart depicts the Economic Impact Payment totals for each state:

State Name State postal code Total Number of EIP Payments Total Amount of EIP Payments Alabama AL 2,465,524 $4,151,948,925 Alaska AK 347,296 $598,205,713 Arizona AZ 3,382,404 $5,749,902,586 Arkansas AR 1,506,691 $2,593,226,846 California CA 17,692,203 $28,928,693,192 Colorado CO 2,692,530 $4,518,153,616 Connecticut CT 1,666,825 $2,690,673,550 Delaware DE 482,770 $802,127,694 District of Columbia DC 324,036 $440,977,173 Florida FL 11,055,881 $18,092,981,706 Georgia GA 4,995,205 $8,370,733,518 Hawaii HI 717,609 $1,212,445,298 Iowa IA 1,529,229 $2,725,146,394 Idaho ID 839,557 $1,552,367,559 Illinois IL 5,948,558 $9,902,664,767 Indiana IN 3,293,014 $5,760,710,347 Kansas KS 1,358,038 $2,419,540,148 Kentucky KY 2,313,151 $3,964,947,786 Louisiana LA 2,306,419 $3,829,816,594 Maine ME 745,117 $1,252,415,644 Maryland MD 2,805,716 $4,522,581,011 Massachusetts MA 3,269,292 $5,192,877,082 Michigan MI 5,001,815 $8,520,551,501 Minnesota MN 2,691,715 $4,674,902,683 Mississippi MS 1,509,490 $2,523,870,678 Missouri MO 3,057,091 $5,271,976,378 Montana MT 548,329 $957,665,723 Nebraska NE 916,368 $1,647,257,970 Nevada NV 1,556,455 $2,559,294,997 New Hampshire NH 698,977 $1,168,184,570. New Jersey NJ 4,107,050 $ 6,698,558,011 New Mexico NM 1,045,571 $1,745,274,315 New York NY 9,735,946 $15,526,541,816 North Carolina NC 5,045,198 $8,542,640,261 North Dakota ND 365,699 $646,688,600 Ohio OH 6,059,063 $10,117,807,629 Oklahoma OK 1,891,702 $3,305,576,459 Oregon OR 2,116,619 $3,531,479,982 Pennsylvania PA 6,506,611 $10,903,604,911 Rhode Island RI 558,796 $897,379,741 South Carolina SC 2,560,470 $4,319,070,586 South Dakota SD 431,246 $777,419,030 Tennessee TN 3,457,235 $5,880,221,816 Texas TX 12,911,896 $22,287,544,385 Utah UT 1,330,790 $2,550,425,141 Vermont VT 339,885 $570,665,512 Virginia VA 3,951,241 $6,640,068,091 Washington WA 3,583,268 $6,038,512,396 West Virginia WV 963,899 $1,640,449,370 Wisconsin WI 2,914,518 $5,067,959,161 Wyoming WY 279,045 $499,521.977 Foreign Addresses 804,617 $1,297,808,003