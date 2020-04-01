Investigators: fire at Louisiana church ruled arson

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investigators say a fire just after midnight Wednesday at a Louisiana church was deliberately set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, in a news release, said it happened at Broadmoor United Methodist Church around 12:15 a.m.

News outlets report when firefighters arrived, authorities said they found the church’s detached meeting room engulfed in flames.

The structure is used as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout location. The fire didn’t spread to the church’s main building, but the meeting room was totally destroyed.

There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.