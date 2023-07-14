LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead after an apparent industrial accident in LaPlace Thursday, July 13 sources say.

Sources told WGNO, the incident happened at the Denka plant on La. 44 in LaPlace. Family members have identified the woman as Jade Lashawn Taylor.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have not been released but a source close to the investigation says it appears Taylor was crushed between two train cars.

The company released the following statement on the incident:

“We are saddened to confirm a DPE employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the company’s site near Reserve in St. John the Baptist Parish and later passed away at a local hospital. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the employee and our entire DPE family.”

No further details have been released but WGNO will provide further information as it becomes available.

