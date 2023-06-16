NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Breakers are on the verge of a second straight South Division playoff berth, thanks in large part to USFL passing leader McCleod Bethel-Thompson.

The 34-year-old out of Sacramento State, broke the Modern-Era record in Week 8 with 2,119 yards, surpassing Memphis quarterback Jordan Ta’amu’s 2,014 while playing for the Tampa Bay Bandits last season.

‘MBT’ joined WGNO Sports on Thursday afternoon to talk a myriad of topics, including his time in the Canadian Football League, which culminated with his second Grey Cup win in November with the Toronto Argonauts.

“Thirty games in 12 months is a lot of football,” explained the 12-year pro football veteran, who started with the Arena League’s San Jose Sabercats and NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in 2011. “My body and mind definitely felt it halfway through this season. I’m getting back healthier and down the stretch I feel like I’m getting stronger. I’m excited to play Sunday.”

Bethel-Thompson (197 of 305 for 2,206 yards, 12 touchdowns, 8 interceptions) also talked about the Breakers’ top-ranked passing offense (227.4 yards per game) with rushing leader Wes Hills (659 yards), which began with a perfect 4-0 start before suffering a 3-game mid-season slump.

“When we put a full game together and play Breakers football from beginning to end, we are going to be scary to watch,” he said. “Hopefully that is coming here soon.”

With the playoff spot still up for grabs in the South, the Breakers control their own destiny with a win over Houston Gamblers (5-4) in Memphis on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham Stallions (7-2), last year’s division and league champion, have already clinched a playoff berth in the USFL South. Birmingham also travels to Memphis to play the 5-4 Showboats on Saturday.