NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Interim Orleans Parish Communications Director Karl Fasold will be holding a news conference to discuss the future of the department on Tuesday, July 18.

Fasold temporarily took over the position after former director Tyrell Morris resigned.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

