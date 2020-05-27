Interim chancellor named at a Louisiana community college

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A vice chancellor at a Louisiana community college has been named interim chancellor.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan says Vincent June’s appointment as interim chancellor at South Louisiana Community College takes effect Saturday.

The system is looking for a permanent replacement because Natalie Harder will become president of Coker University in South Carolina on Monday.

June came to South Louisiana in 2016 and heads academic and student affairs.

His 25 years in higher education include 17 years as the chief student affairs and enrollment officer at three schools in Florida and Georgia.